Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 4,549 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,016,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,064,433,000 after purchasing an additional 417,836 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Edward Jones cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

PayPal Trading Down 5.0 %

PYPL traded down $3.19 on Tuesday, reaching $60.08. 17,489,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,403,087. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.16. The company has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

