Jag Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,117 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,570 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $577.53.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $507.41. 751,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,548,308. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $486.80 and a 200-day moving average of $486.62. The stock has a market cap of $470.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

