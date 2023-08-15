JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. JasmyCoin has a market cap of $190.87 million and $19.61 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JasmyCoin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JasmyCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JasmyCoin Profile

JasmyCoin was first traded on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,899,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.

Buying and Selling JasmyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

