JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Short Interest Update

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 896,300 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 741,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,963.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered JCR Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

About JCR Pharmaceuticals

JCRRF remained flat at $9.47 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceuticals company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

