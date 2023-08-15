Jefferies Financial Group Boosts monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $180.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s current price.

MNDY has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on monday.com from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on monday.com from $167.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

Get monday.com alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MNDY

monday.com Trading Up 8.5 %

MNDY stock opened at $169.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.92 and a beta of 0.77. monday.com has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $189.15.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. monday.com had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that monday.com will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in monday.com by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $676,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,448,000. State Street Corp grew its position in monday.com by 726.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,250,000 after purchasing an additional 268,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,397,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.