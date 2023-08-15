Jet Protocol Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $14.63 million and $313,868.02 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00019765 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017532 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013807 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,397.35 or 1.00015684 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00864872 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $310,981.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

