Joshua E. T. A. Egan Acquires 1,000 Shares of Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK) Stock

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Free Report) insider Joshua E. T. A. Egan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £1,000 ($1,268.55).

Marks Electrical Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of LON MRK traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 98.50 ($1.25). 220,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,925. The company has a market cap of £103.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,005.00. Marks Electrical Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 55 ($0.70) and a one year high of GBX 102 ($1.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 95.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 89.44.

Marks Electrical Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Marks Electrical Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Marks Electrical Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 123 ($1.56) target price on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Marks Electrical Group from GBX 117 ($1.48) to GBX 123 ($1.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

About Marks Electrical Group

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances, consumer electronics, and warranty products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

