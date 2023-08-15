JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 176,388 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 281,728 shares.The stock last traded at $56.16 and had previously closed at $56.69.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 622.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.