Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 1,343 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $47,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,470.14.

MTD traded down $7.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,232.23. 10,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,770. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,302.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,413.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

