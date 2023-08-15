Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 3,854,889 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 6,415.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,914,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,854,889 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $35,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,361,000 after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 36,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 361.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 81,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 63,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NYCB. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYCB stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 991,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,026,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

