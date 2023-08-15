Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,710,646 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,710,646 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 55.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DB traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.88. 281,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,731,894. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31.

DB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

