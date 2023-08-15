Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 70.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,078,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,638,884 shares during the quarter. Western Union comprises about 2.5% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 4.29% of Western Union worth $179,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 37.1% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 3,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 166.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Price Performance

WU stock remained flat at $11.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,793,746. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.86. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $16.53.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Western Union had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 116.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Western Union

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.