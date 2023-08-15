Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $37.15 Million Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 337.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,468 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.11% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $37,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,760,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,432,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,110,000 after acquiring an additional 132,587 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,744,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.00. 19,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,535. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day moving average of $95.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.37.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company had revenue of $991.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMN. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.17.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

