Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.30% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $38,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.30. 18,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,947. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.39. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $190.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.08 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $574,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $574,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,600. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

