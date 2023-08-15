Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,763,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 508,675 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.95% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $58,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 298,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 81,739 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $816,000.

Shares of PHYS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.87. 181,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,948. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

