Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 358,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,779,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.52. 435,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,801,015. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.03. The stock has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.