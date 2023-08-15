Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 128,039 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,493,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 128,039 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines accounts for approximately 0.7% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $52,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE DAL traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $43.47. The company had a trading volume of 958,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,578,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average is $39.05.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.62%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,992 shares of company stock worth $2,116,582. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.