Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 74,120 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,120 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $44,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,071,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,947,000 after buying an additional 774,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,367,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,537,000. BloombergSen Inc. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,825,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,825,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $267.52. 60,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.34. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $272.37. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $246.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.79.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

