Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,411 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.3% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $96,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 77,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 10,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank grew its position in Texas Instruments by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 2,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,315,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.2 %

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,854. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $152.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

