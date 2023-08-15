Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 49,243 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,048 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 49,243 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $33,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 814.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,216 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after acquiring an additional 75,010 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 314,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $49,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,793 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.42. 85,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.55. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $225.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.34.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $7,249,057. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Barclays raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.