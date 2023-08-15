Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 83,523 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,523 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $32,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Chubb by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,429,251,000 after buying an additional 1,593,764 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,772,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,711,781,000 after purchasing an additional 55,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Chubb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,786,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,497,000 after purchasing an additional 65,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after buying an additional 338,463 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,835 shares of company stock worth $2,494,018 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $200.81. The stock had a trading volume of 110,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.15.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

