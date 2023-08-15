Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 11,113 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of The Shyft Group worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 340,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after buying an additional 23,794 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 371,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 735,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after buying an additional 44,642 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 112,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $541.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.91. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $34.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.73.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

In other news, Director Michael Dinkins bought 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,826.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael Dinkins purchased 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,549 shares in the company, valued at $258,826.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela L. Kermisch purchased 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $50,010.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,297.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,885 shares of company stock worth $149,304. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHYF. Raymond James lowered their price target on The Shyft Group from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHYF

The Shyft Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.