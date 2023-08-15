Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,167 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,228.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock opened at $235.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.95.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

