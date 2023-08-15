Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,664 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $57.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $78.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

PB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

