Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Increases Stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of OPENLANE worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OPENLANE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $238,002,000 after buying an additional 549,574 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in OPENLANE by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,508,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,883,000 after acquiring an additional 823,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in OPENLANE by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,405,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,062,000 after acquiring an additional 86,181 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in OPENLANE by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,552,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in OPENLANE by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,435,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,433,000 after acquiring an additional 158,274 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of OPENLANE stock opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $416.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.64 million. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. OPENLANE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

OPENLANE, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

