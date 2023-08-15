Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases 7,200 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 161.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 38,324 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 49,913 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 18.4% during the first quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 242.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 52,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $95,769.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,256 shares in the company, valued at $312,328.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TTM Technologies news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $301,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,421.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $95,769.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,328.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $696,408. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTMI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Read Our Latest Report on TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.43. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $546.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.52 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About TTM Technologies

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.