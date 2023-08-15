Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $202.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.04. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

