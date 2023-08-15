Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 1,202 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TAP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

View Our Latest Report on TAP

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TAP opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.80. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 1,025.00%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.