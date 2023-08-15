Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) Announces $0.18 Dividend

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Kenmare Resources Price Performance

Shares of KMR opened at GBX 430.50 ($5.46) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 433.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 454.40. Kenmare Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 370.80 ($4.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 500 ($6.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £408.24 million, a PE ratio of 257.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Kenmare Resources from GBX 820 ($10.40) to GBX 780 ($9.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About Kenmare Resources

(Get Free Report)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.