Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 248,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,103,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $3,436,543,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.
Insider Transactions at Bank of America
In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Bank of America Price Performance
Bank of America stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.09. 27,121,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,712,316. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bank of America Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.
Bank of America Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
