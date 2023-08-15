Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 19,000 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in Amgen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 7,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Amgen stock traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $266.15. 1,325,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,408. The company has a market capitalization of $142.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.
A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.75.
In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
