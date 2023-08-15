Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 19,000 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in Amgen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 7,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $266.15. 1,325,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,408. The company has a market capitalization of $142.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.