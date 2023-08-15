Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 46,488 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 46,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.94.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,320,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,425,394. The firm has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.86 and a 200-day moving average of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,941,460.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

