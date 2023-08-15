Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 47,331 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,866 shares of company stock worth $767,059. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.71. 2,149,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,764,256. The company has a market capitalization of $110.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.54 and its 200-day moving average is $84.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

