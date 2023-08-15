Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 44,371 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,251,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,719,000 after purchasing an additional 931,921 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 257,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,385,000 after purchasing an additional 93,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 54,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GILD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,995,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,811,928. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

