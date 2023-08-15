Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $3.40 Million in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,692 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $262,167,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $99,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,168,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,982,658. The stock has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.07.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVS

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.