Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $8.04 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $5.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $534.92. 469,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,727. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $533.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $609.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.51 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,960. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

