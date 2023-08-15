Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $5.48 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,847 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.41.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $427.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,064,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,270,719. The company has a market cap of $189.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.77.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,182 shares of company stock worth $58,196,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

