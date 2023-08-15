Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.08.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $224.59. 1,117,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.64 and its 200-day moving average is $210.71. The firm has a market cap of $131.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

