Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 83,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,482,000. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.0% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,839. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.98. 2,495,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,385,741. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $365.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.