Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,598,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.72. 2,672,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,812,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.13. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a market cap of $275.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.29, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

