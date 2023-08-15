Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.00 million-$150.00 million.

Shares of KTCC traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $5.56. 34,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,736. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Key Tronic in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTCC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Key Tronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Key Tronic in the first quarter worth $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the first quarter worth $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

