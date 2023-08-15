Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH) Short Interest Down 13.3% in July

Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Keyarch Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KYCH remained flat at $10.57 during midday trading on Tuesday. 7,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,640. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38. Keyarch Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keyarch Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition by 237.9% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 573,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 403,455 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition by 11.4% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,078,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition by 0.6% during the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 371,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keyarch Acquisition Company Profile

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

