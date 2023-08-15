Keybank National Association OH Buys 204 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.56% of Align Technology worth $143,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 16.7% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,131,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $359.46. 127,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,066. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.45, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.63.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.63.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

