Keybank National Association OH Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,545,254 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 163,010 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $83,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.33. 9,385,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,715,473. The company has a market capitalization of $147.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average is $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $37.19.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

