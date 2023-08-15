Keybank National Association OH Has $105.04 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,259 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.45% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $105,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,538 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,371,000 after buying an additional 942,207 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,301,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,162.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 609,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,845,000 after acquiring an additional 590,538 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,004.0% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 617,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 561,771 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.53. The stock had a trading volume of 788,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,142. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $115.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

