Keybank National Association OH Has $138.57 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,491,232 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 43,619 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.06% of Oracle worth $138,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,785,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,398,695. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm has a market cap of $317.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

