Keybank National Association OH Has $50.38 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.10% of Emerson Electric worth $50,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.43. 646,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,833. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.31. The stock has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.