Keybank National Association OH Has $71.04 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,077 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.66% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $71,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $2.04 on Tuesday, hitting $255.20. 41,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,211. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $264.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.91 and a 200-day moving average of $241.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

