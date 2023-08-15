Keybank National Association OH Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $54,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 38,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 271,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $54,230,000 after acquiring an additional 85,424 shares during the period. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 195.5% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

LOW traded down $2.07 on Tuesday, hitting $223.82. 891,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845,085. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.71. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

