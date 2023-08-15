Keybank National Association OH Sells 12,583 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,183,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,583 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in RTX were worth $115,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in RTX by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 13.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 202,376 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 46.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 39,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RTX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,895. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.